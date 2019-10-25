"SNIP Alliance will be honoring Alton Mayor Brant Walker at their Masquerspayed Ball this year on October 25th 7:00 PM at the LoveJoy Event Center in Alton, Illinois. It is an event focused on proactively ending pet overpopulation in Madison County.

You will have a wonderful evening with dinner, an open bar with wine, beer, soda, tea or water (cash bar is available), music, dancing, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, a booze barrel, a take-a-way candy bar, and a magician.

100% of the proceeds will go directly toward our local mission and platform to proactively end pet overpopulation in our community.

Tickets are $45 and are available for purchase on our Facebook page @snipalliance or on our website www.snipalliance.org."