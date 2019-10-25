Masquerspayed Party

This is our annual fundraiser to help fund our service to the pets and their owners of Madison county.

It is being held at The Lovejoy Wedding and Event Center in Alton and we are thrilled to announce that Alton Mayor, Mr. Brant Walker, will be an honored guest!

We will have an open bar with beer, wine, and soda, dinner from Chef Bob's Catering, entertainment, a magician, dancing, a photo booth, a silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and more!

Everyone should start planning their costume now and be prepared to compete in one of these categories: Best Group or Couple, Scariest, Cutest, Funniest, and Most Original!

(costume not required)