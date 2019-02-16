Masters of the Sky
Witness the "Masters of the Sky" birds of prey demonstration. Come see eagles, falcons, owls and other birds of prey at this educational and informational program. Show times at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. For more information, call the National Great Rivers Museum at (618) 462-6979. Admission: Adults: $5, Children 12 and under: $3, 3 and under: Free, Only 10 tickets per person.