Masters of the Sky

The National Great Rivers Museum will offer live Raptor shows to the public on February 15, 2020. Visitors can learn all about the adaptations that make raptors special.

Shows will cost $5 per adult and $3 per child and be limited to the first 85 participants. Tickets can be purchased at the National Great Rivers Museum or by calling (618) 462-6979.

Showtimes are 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. with a special live eagle view at noon.

This is a kid friendly event with crafts and activities set up through out the museum gallery. There will be a unique opportunity to view wild eagles and other birds from atop of the dam.

For more information, call the National Great Rivers Museum at (618) 462-6979.