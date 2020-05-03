May Rendezvous at Camp DuBois

× Expand Picture by Alice Buzzard Front of Camp DuBois

Our May rendezvous will be a timeline event, from 1600 to 1890 For anyone who has not been to Camp DuBois, it is a replica of Lewis & Clark’s winter camp. The May Rendevous will be open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday. There will be demonstrations of various crafts, items for sale, bread ovens, and touring of the campsites and stockade area. Hope you can join us. Obvioulsly, if the Stay at Home order is extended past April 30th the event will be cancelled. However, keep in mind our Fall Rendezvous on Oct 23rd & 24th.