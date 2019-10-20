McPike Mansion Halloween Campout

Saturday, Oct. 19, 4 pm

Sunday, Oct. 20, 1 am to 10 am

McPike Mansion

2018 Alby St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 830-2179

Visit the spirited McPike Mansion and celebrate Halloween during the annual McPike Mansion Halloween Campout. Visit the wine cellar to communicate with the spirits of McPike Mansion while you enjoy food and fun. Reservations can be made by calling (618) 830-2179.

18 or older. NO ALCOHOL.

Your ticket includes:

Dowsing 101, Looking for Ghosts Ground Tours and Dark Session in the Cellar.

A McPike Mansion Souvenir, Door Prizes, A Light Supper including hot dogs, chili and more. Breakfast: Donuts and coffee.

Bring tent and camping gear and be sure to bring your camera! Tickets are available for guests 18+ only and are $35 per person.