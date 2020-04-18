Meander On Market
Market Street from Broadway to 3rd Market Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Alton Main Street
Come enjoy spectacular river views with Alton Main Street as we highlight our fantastic downtown brick & mortar businesses! Local businesses and vendors will be present delicious food, local merchandise, and fun activities. WBGZ will be broadcasting live, and there will even be classic cars on display. Plus, learn about the new businesses that have recently opened in Alton!
