Medicare Program at AMH on Oct. 9

ALTON, IL – The Oasis/SHIP office at Alton Memorial Hospital is offering a one-hour informational program discussing what you should consider as you review your Medicare Prescription Drug coverage for 2020.

The program will be held from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the hospital’s cafe meeting rooms. The program is free, but registration is required. Please call 618-463-7182 to register.