Medicare Program at AMH on Oct. 9
Alton Memorial Hospital 1 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
Medicare Program at AMH on Oct. 9
ALTON, IL – The Oasis/SHIP office at Alton Memorial Hospital is offering a one-hour informational program discussing what you should consider as you review your Medicare Prescription Drug coverage for 2020.
The program will be held from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the hospital’s cafe meeting rooms. The program is free, but registration is required. Please call 618-463-7182 to register.
Info
Alton Memorial Hospital 1 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Program