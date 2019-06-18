Meditative Art for Kids

There are a number of reasons why the Zentangle(R) art form is rapidly growing in popularity. Among them is that Zentangle(R) improves focus and eye-hand coordination, decreases anxiety, and increases a sense of peacefulness and calm. June 18-20, Zentangle(R) retreats will be offered for elementary and middle school children and youth at Bunker Hill Public Library from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (prior to the Summer Reading Program).

Participants will learn tangles and fragments they can use to create any number of unique artistic pieces as a means to improving their focus and eye-hand coordination, decreasing anxiety, and increasing a sense of peacefulness and calm on their own. Supplies will be provided.

A Place of Grace is offering-based. (I have been asked to give a recommendation. Offerings have ranged from $5 to $10 per day for this kind of retreat in the past.)

NOTE: We will need a minimum of five participants registered for each of the three days by June 11th in order to hold the retreats. Please feel free to post your questions below or to PM me as needed.