Meditative Art Retreat

to Google Calendar - Meditative Art Retreat - 2019-02-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meditative Art Retreat - 2019-02-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meditative Art Retreat - 2019-02-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Meditative Art Retreat - 2019-02-21 11:00:00

Bunker Hill Public Library 220 E Warren Street, Bunker Hill, Illinois 62014

Where are you called to go? How will you answer? Join us for an evening of spiritual exploration through the meditative artform, Zentangle(R), with Certified Zentangle Teacher, Julie Gvillo, Founder and Creative Executive Director of A Place of Grace. Bring friends and enjoy spending meditative time in community. No previous art experience required.

Please RSVP by 4 p.m. on 2/15, so I can adequately prepare.

NOTE: A Place of Grace is offering-based.

Info
Bunker Hill Public Library 220 E Warren Street, Bunker Hill, Illinois 62014 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
618-410-5060
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Meditative Art Retreat - 2019-02-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meditative Art Retreat - 2019-02-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meditative Art Retreat - 2019-02-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Meditative Art Retreat - 2019-02-21 11:00:00