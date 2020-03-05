Meet Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, candidate for Congress

× Expand Action Metro East Meet Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, March 5th at Main Street Community Center, Edwardsville

Join Action Metro East as we host a Meet & Greet with Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, candidate for the 13th Illinois Congressional District.

Betsy is running for Congress to put the middle-class first, and to end a system that has served career politicians and their special interest donors instead of working families in Illinois. Stop by and say hello, hear about how she plans to work for us and learn how to help her unseat Rodney Davis!

Refreshments served.

No cost to attend but donations to the campaign are welcome: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/londriganweb2020?refcode=express_box_footer_other