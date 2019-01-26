Meet & Greet/Free Yoga
The Yoga Connection (Be Well Now) 221 E. Center Dr. , Alton, Illinois 62002
Meet Dr. Jaime Sanchez, the director and founder of St. Louis's oldest yoga teacher training school and enjoy a free yoga class.
West-East Yoga School is partnering with The Yoga Connection to offer a 10-month training program, beginning Feb. 15.
West-East Natural Healing’s 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training program is rooted in the foundational teachings of ALIGNMENT, ANATOMY + PHILOSOPHY. This Yoga Alliance certified program will provide participants with the knowledge and practice to become creative and inspiring teachers. A 300-hour yoga teacher training program is also available.
Transform your life as you gain a deeper understanding of the many layers of yoga. Advance your practice, develop confidence and find your voice.
For detailed information, visit http://theyogaconnection.me/teacher-training.
Dmitry Rukhlenko f9photos - stock.adobe.com
Sporty fit woman practices yoga asana utthita trikonasana
Beautiful sporty fit woman practices Ashtanga Vinyasa yoga asana utthita trikonasana - extended triangle pose isolated on white