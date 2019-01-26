Meet & Greet/Free Yoga

Meet Dr. Jaime Sanchez, the director and founder of St. Louis's oldest yoga teacher training school and enjoy a free yoga class.

West-East Yoga School is partnering with The Yoga Connection to offer a 10-month training program, beginning Feb. 15.

West-East Natural Healing’s 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training program is rooted in the foundational teachings of ALIGNMENT, ANATOMY + PHILOSOPHY. This Yoga Alliance certified program will provide participants with the knowledge and practice to become creative and inspiring teachers. A 300-hour yoga teacher training program is also available.

Transform your life as you gain a deeper understanding of the many layers of yoga. Advance your practice, develop confidence and find your voice.

For detailed information, visit http://theyogaconnection.me/teacher-training.