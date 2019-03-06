Meet & Greet with Virginia Woulfe-Beile

Ranch House 3330 Godfrey Rd , Village of Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Virginia Woulfe-Beile, Godfrey Trustee candidate, will be hosting a Meet & Greet, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at Ranch House restaurant, 3330 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey. She is a candidate in the April 2 consolidated election. Woulfe-Beile wants to engage residents in discussions about their concerns and hear their ideas about the issues the city faces as it grows. She’s eager to share how her 30 years’ experience in government municipalities and non-profits can positively impact Godfrey’s long-term planning, and transportation and sustainability matters. Godfrey residents are encouraged to join Woulfe-Beile for this informative session.

Ranch House 3330 Godfrey Rd , Village of Godfrey, Illinois 62035
618-920-0875
