Meet Your Local Candidates

This is your chance to meet the candidates running for office before voting in the primaries, We will be discussing Motorcycle issues only, as well as meeting and greeting the candidates.

The following are scheduled to appear,

111th Representative

Monica J Bristow, 7 Alby Street, Unit 8, Alton, IL 62002 1-618-465-5900 (D)

Local States attorney,

Crystal Uhe, 146 Columbia Ave, Edwardsville, Il 62025 (D)

Tom Haine, 1501 Liberty St., Alton, IL 62002 (R)

95th congress

Avery Bourne, 245 e 1100 n Road, Morrisonville, IL 62546 ( R )