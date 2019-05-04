Melting Pot Market 2019 Season

Downtown Granite City 20th & Delmar , Granite City, Illinois 62040

This event will run the first Saturday of each month from May - October 2019. https://www.facebook.com/GraniteCityMarket/photos/gm.226631911624908/2196552417034780/?type=3

Downtown Granite City 20th & Delmar , Granite City, Illinois 62040
Concerts & Live Music, Craft Fair, Farmer's Market
618-560-4157
