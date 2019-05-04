Melting Pot Market 2019 Season
Downtown Granite City 20th & Delmar , Granite City, Illinois 62040
The Melting Pot Market venue features Art and crafts, an assortment of collector's items, locally grown fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies and other assorted food items.Kid's activities, and family friendly activities add to the festival atmosphere.Join your friends and neighbors in discovering what the revitalized downtown area has to offer!
May the 4th be with you!
This event will run the first Saturday of each month from May - October 2019. https://www.facebook.com/GraniteCityMarket/photos/gm.226631911624908/2196552417034780/?type=3