Memory problems should not keep you at home.

Join us for an afternoon of conversation and activities to start your day off right.

The Memory Cafe will be led by a professional who understands the challenges memory loss causes, both for the person directly and their loved ones.

No charge to attend. Registration is requested. You are welcome to attend as many cafes as you wish!

Care partners must attend with individuals experiencing memory loss.

To learn more about the Memory Cafe and to register, contact Jane Morgan at (618) 465-3298, ext.144.

jmorgan@seniorservicesplus.org