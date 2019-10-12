THE MERSEY BEATLES - Four Lads From Liverpool: Abbey Road's 50th

Experience the Mersey Beatles as they celebrate 50 years of Abbey Road! The lads perform the Entire Abbey Road Album live. After the intermission, the lads will return in the familiar suits of Beatlemania and perform an entire set of greatest hits!! Throughout the night, they will take the audience on a trip featuring 35 of the greatest Beatle hits from all eras. This LIVERPOOL born Beatles Tribute was the resident band for over a decade at the world famous CAVERN CLUB, where The Beatles got their start. The band has played in 20 countries, selling out shows worldwide

(Special $49 VIP Meet/Greet Tickets include Premier Seating, Mersey Beatles Free CD Download & Preshow Soundcheck)

Special Appearance by

John Lennon's sister JULIA BAIRD

