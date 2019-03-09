Metro East Humane Society and Purina Partner to Provide Low-Cost Vaccine and Microchip Clinics Throughout 2019

Edwardsville, Ill. (February 17, 2019) – Even when facing overwhelming financial constraints, loving pet parents will make sacrifices of their own to ensure their dogs and cats are well cared for. However, thanks to Vaccine and Microchip Clinics hosted by Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) , pet owners in Madison County can vaccinate their furry friends against life-threatening diseases at a fraction of the cost they would pay elsewhere.

MEHS is pleased to announce that Purina has joined them in their efforts to ensure every pet is immunized with a generous $5,000 sponsorship toward five Healthy Pets, Happy Pets clinics in 2019 . Held at the MEHS headquarters, located at 8495 State Rt. 143 in Edwardsville, the clinics offer rabies shots for $15 as well as distemper and Bordetella vaccines for $10 each. In addition, pets can be microchipped for $15, ensuring if they do become lost, they can be quickly reunited with their family when found.

“We believe that all income earners should have access to basic medical care for their pets, and we strive to make responsible pet ownership easy,” said Anne Schmidt, MEHS executive director. “Thanks to funding provided by Purina, we’re able to expand our low-cost Vaccine and Microchip Clinic calendar to reach more pets.”

The Healthy Pets, Happy Pets clinics will be held from 9 am—12 pm on the following days in 2019:

● March 9

● April 27

● June 22

● August 24

● October 19

All appointments are on a first come, first saved basis. Only cash or check will be accepted. To learn more about upcoming clinics, visit the MEHS website at www.mehs.org/event-list.

About Metro East Humane Society: MEHS is a “no-kill” shelter in Edwardsville, Ill. providing adoption, spay/neuter, TNR, and humane investigation and education services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 1000 dogs and cats in 2018.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare Company : Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premier global manufacturer of pet products, Nestlé Purina PetCare is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and part of Swiss-based Nestlé S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness.