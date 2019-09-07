Metro East Humane Society Hosts 2019 Woofstock Presented by Carol House Furniture

Tickets Are Available for Purchase Online at MEHS.org/woofstock

Edwardsville, Ill. (August 22, 2019)—Metro East Humane Society’s (MEHS) 2019 Woofstock presented by Carol House Furniture is on Sat., Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Triangle H Farm in Edwardsville, Ill. Proceeds from this event benefit the homeless animals that MEHS saves.

"Woofstock is a great opportunity for us to celebrate the important, lifesaving work the Metro East Humane Society is doing in the community and to share our mission and programs with people who may not know the breadth of the services we provide. We made sure to plan a variety of activities for people and pets, and booked an awesome local jam band, Spillie Nelson. There will truly be something for everyone. No one else in our community is hosting an event like this and we're excited to put the FUN in fundraising! MEHS serves 5 counties in the local area solely through community support of events like Woofstock. We can't wait to see you there!” said Amanda Kernan, Development Manager of Metro East Humane Society.

The family-friendly event will feature live music entertainment by Spillie Nelson, a dog park presented by Kennelwood Pet Resorts and a biergarten featuring Recess Brewing’s beer bus. There will also be an exhibitor area featuring local vendors, a kids’ area with pony rides and games, as well as dog demonstrations. The lineup of food trucks includes Indian Sunshine Cuisine, Freddie’s Food Truck and Kona Ice. There will be a “Rescue Row” where other local animal shelters will have booths set up and pets available for adoption.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mehs.org/woofstock. Individual tickets are $10 and family passes are $30. VIP tickets are available for $50. The VIP ticket includes preferred parking, access to the VIP lounge and a 12-ounce insulated MEHS tumbler.

MEHS is still accepting sponsors for this event. If you are interested in being a sponsor, contact Amanda Kernan at 618.792.8137.

About MEHS

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low cost veterinary services, humane investigation and education and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 701 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org.