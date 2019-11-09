Metro East Humane Society Hosts Rock & Roll Bingo Fundraiser to Benefit Its Homeless Animals

Tickets Are Available for Purchase Online at MEHS.org/events/rock-roll-bingo-fall-2019

Edwardsville, Ill. (Oct. 14, 2019)— Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) is hosting Rock & Roll Bingo on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Moose Lodge in Edwardsville, Ill. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and bingo will start at 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the homeless cats and dogs of MEHS.

"Rock & Roll Bingo is one of the biggest fundraising events we do at MEHS, helping us to raise funds needed to continue the lifesaving work we do in the community. It's also one of the most fun events we host, so it's a win-win," said Amanda Kernan, Development Manager of MEHS.

Rock & Roll Bingo is a game where Name That Tune meets bingo, and players test their knowledge of music trivia after a short clip and must get a bingo to win. There will be rounds of oldies, 90s music, TV show theme songs and more. The fundraiser will feature a cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, lottery ticket raffle tree, barrel of booze raffle and MEHS merchandise for purchase.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for $20 at https://www.mehs.org/events/rock-roll-bingo-fall-2019. You can also purchase tickets for $25 at the door. However, MEHS is expecting the event to sell out, so attendees may want to purchase their tickets prior to the event.

MEHS is still seeking round sponsors, which is a sponsorship of $100, as well as silent auction item donations. If you would like to be a sponsor or donate an item, please contact Amanda at 618.792.8137.

For more information about MEHS and how you can support the organization, please visit: https://www.mehs.org/. You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/metroeasthumanesociety/.

About MEHS

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low cost veterinary services, humane investigation and education and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 881 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org.