Metro East Humane Society Hosts Rock & Roll Bingo Fundraiser to Benefit Its Homeless Animals

Edwardsville, Ill. (Feb. 1, 2019)—Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) is hosting Rock & Roll Bingo on Friday, March 8 at the VFW in Collinsville, Ill. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and bingo will start at 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the homeless cats and dogs of MEHS.

"This is our third time offering Rock & Roll Bingo to our constituents and we always have a great time. Participating in our events is great way for our supporters to get involved in our lifesaving mission and have fun while they're at it, so what's not to love? We'll have round winners, door

prizes, and various raffles, so there are lots of opportunities to walk away winning,” said Stephanie Pfaff, Development Manager of MEHS.

Rock & Roll Bingo is a game where Name That Tune meets bingo, and players test their knowledge of music trivia after a short clip and must get a bingo to win. There will be rounds of oldies, 90s music, TV show theme songs and more. The fundraiser will feature a cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, lottery ticket raffle tree, barrel of booze raffle and MEHS merchandise for purchase.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for $20 at https://www.mehs.org/events/rock-roll-bingo. You can also purchase tickets for $25 at the door.

For more information about MEHS and how you can support the organization, please visit: https://www.mehs.org/. You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/metroeasthumanesociety/.

About MEHS

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low cost veterinary services, humane investigation and education and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 1,000 dogs and cats in the past year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org.