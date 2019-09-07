Metro East Humane Society Woofstock

× Expand MEHS Woofstock 2019

Join us for a family friendly festival featuring live music entertainment from Spillie Nelson! Help MEHS continue the lifesaving work we do in the community and have fun doing it! Proceeds benefit the homeless animals MEHS saves. Friendly dogs are not only welcome, but are encouraged!

-dog park presented by Kennelwood Pet Resorts

-biergarten with Recess Brewing beer bus

-kids crafts & pony rides

-high energy doggie demos

-food trucks including Indian Sunshine Cuisine, Freddy's Food Truck and Kona Ice

-VIP packages and more!

$10 per person

$30 per family

$50 VIP tickets

Contact Amanda Kernan at developmentmgr@mehs.org or visit mehs.org/woofstock to learn more!