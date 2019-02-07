Middletown Neighbors Mixer/Meeting

to Google Calendar - Middletown Neighbors Mixer/Meeting - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Middletown Neighbors Mixer/Meeting - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Middletown Neighbors Mixer/Meeting - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Middletown Neighbors Mixer/Meeting - 2019-02-07 19:00:00

Old Bakery Beer Company 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, Illinois 62002

Please join us for the February Middletown Neighbors meeting at The Old Bakery Beer Company on Thursday, February 7th at 7 pm. This month the Alton Police Department will be in attendance to provide an update on community safety.

This year we are going to mix up the meetings and have them at local businesses. We will have a mix of business and social time! Please feel free to order food and beverages off the normal menu.

Hope you are able to come out to our Middletown mixer to meet some of your neighbors and hear more about the exciting events we have throughout the year.

Info
Old Bakery Beer Company 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Community Outreach, Food & Drink, Meeting, Networking
to Google Calendar - Middletown Neighbors Mixer/Meeting - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Middletown Neighbors Mixer/Meeting - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Middletown Neighbors Mixer/Meeting - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Middletown Neighbors Mixer/Meeting - 2019-02-07 19:00:00