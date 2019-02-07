Middletown Neighbors Mixer/Meeting

× Expand Molly Bailey Haskell Park Snow Day

Please join us for the February Middletown Neighbors meeting at The Old Bakery Beer Company on Thursday, February 7th at 7 pm. This month the Alton Police Department will be in attendance to provide an update on community safety.

This year we are going to mix up the meetings and have them at local businesses. We will have a mix of business and social time! Please feel free to order food and beverages off the normal menu.

Hope you are able to come out to our Middletown mixer to meet some of your neighbors and hear more about the exciting events we have throughout the year.