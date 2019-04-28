The Midwest Jazz-Tette
Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
×
Valerie Tichacek
Midwest Jazz-Tette
The Midwest Jazz-Tette will perform West Coast Jazz arrangements from Dave Brubeck, Gerry Mulligan, Shorty Rogers, Marty Palch, Dave Pell and more. Tickets are $15 at the door. Free parking in the Ozark's private parking lots. Entrance to the theatre is from the side parking lot.
Info
Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119 View Map
Concerts & Live Music