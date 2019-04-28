× Expand Valerie Tichacek Midwest Jazz-Tette

The Midwest Jazz-Tette will perform West Coast Jazz arrangements from Dave Brubeck, Gerry Mulligan, Shorty Rogers, Marty Palch, Dave Pell and more. Tickets are $15 at the door. Free parking in the Ozark's private parking lots. Entrance to the theatre is from the side parking lot.