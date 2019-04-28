The Midwest Jazz-Tette

to Google Calendar - The Midwest Jazz-Tette - 2019-04-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Midwest Jazz-Tette - 2019-04-28 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Midwest Jazz-Tette - 2019-04-28 15:00:00 iCalendar - The Midwest Jazz-Tette - 2019-04-28 15:00:00

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

The Midwest Jazz-Tette will perform West Coast Jazz arrangements from Dave Brubeck, Gerry Mulligan, Shorty Rogers, Marty Palch, Dave Pell and more. Tickets are $15 at the door. Free parking in the Ozark's private parking lots. Entrance to the theatre is from the side parking lot.

Info

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
314-962-8300
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Midwest Jazz-Tette - 2019-04-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Midwest Jazz-Tette - 2019-04-28 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Midwest Jazz-Tette - 2019-04-28 15:00:00 iCalendar - The Midwest Jazz-Tette - 2019-04-28 15:00:00