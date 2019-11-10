Singer/songwriter Aaron Strumpel is out on his fall tour Mighty Refuge. He will be playing a live show at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at Alton Main St UMC, 1400 Main Street, Alton. This is an open event to the community so invite your friends, family, and anyone you meet. Tickets are a suggested $10 at the door. Additional donations welcome. (618) 462-2495.

Strumpel has written and recorded eight solo full length albums, five EPs, six collaborative albums, and two collaborative EPs. He’s shared the stage with a wide variety of artists including John Mark McMillan, Over the Rhine, Josh Garrels, Jason Upton, United Pursuit Band, Kim Walker, and others. His tours have taken him internationally to Rwanda, Uganda, Gaza, Israel, Haiti, Europe, and Central and South America. He has served as an Artist in Residence for the Peace Institute at George Fox University and has partnered with a number of worship collectives including Enter the Worship Circle, the Resound Collective, and is currently involved with Common Hymnal. In addition, he serves as an Artist Ambassador for Word Made Flesh, a missions organization that seeks to serve Jesus amongst the most vulnerable of the world’s poor. Aaron is currently touring his record, MIGHTY REFUGE, a collection of hymns reimagined.