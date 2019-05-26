Miles Davis Double Celebration

× Expand Miles Davis Miles Davis

Celebrate Miles Davis' birthday on May 26 at the Ozark Theatre. It's also the 60th anniversary of the greatest selling jazz album of all time, "Kind of Blue. Features an ensemble of master musicians, Randy Holmes - trumpet and leader, Paul DeMarinis - alto sax, Larry Smith - tenor sax, Kim Portnoy - piano, Willem Von Hombracht - bass and Kevin Gianino - drums.

Tickets are $15 in advance and can be ordered on-line at www.ozarktheatre.com. Click on Miles. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Free parking in the Ozark Theatre private lots. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot.