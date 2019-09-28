The Alton Miles for Meso 5K Run & Fun Run/Walk runs through the historic district of upper Alton, Illinois. It has Mississippi River views & challenging hills that appeal to both runners and walkers alike.

Since the event first started, Miles for Meso races across the country have raised more than $650,000 for research of mesothelioma, a rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. For more information, visit us online at www.milesformeso.org.

Miles for Meso is a 5K race and 3K fun run/walk held less than 30 minutes from downtown St. Louis in historic Alton, Illinois. This exciting event takes place in September in celebration of National Mesothelioma Awareness Day. Presented by Simmons Hanly Conroy and coordinated by the Metro Tri Club, all proceeds from the event are donated to mesothelioma research and awareness. This year's race will benefit the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization.

The 2018 race raised $25,000 for the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO). Cumulatively, the race has raised $150,000 for ADAO.

2019 Registration Info

Age Group 5K & Walker Registration

Online Registration for the 11th Annual Alton Miles for Meso 5K Race & 3K Fun Run/Walk will open in June.

Registration Cost

Early Registration: $25

Regular Registration: $30

Late Registration: $35

Raceday Registration: $40

Dates for registration are to be determined.

Registration Opening Soon >>>

NOTE: Online Registration typically closes at midnight a few days before the race. The date is TBD.

Race Day registration is available and will open at 7:30 a.m. Cash, check and credit will be accepted on site the morning of the race.

Cutoff to submit a loved one for the Warrior Bibs: Sept. 10

Virtual Race

If you cannot attend the race, just register online using the "Virtual Race" option and receive your T-shirt in the mail. The cost is $30 through Friday, Aug. 31 and will increase to $40 through Sept. 4. You can be involved by taking a picture with the T-shirt and share it on social media with the hashtag #milesformeso.

T-shirts

Everyone who registers will receive a long-sleeve, moisture-wicking T-shirt. Sizes can only be guaranteed for those registered by Aug. 26. After that, sizes are given out in order of registration. So register early to ensure you get your size.

Packet Pick-Up

Packet pick-up for anyone registered by Sept. 21 will be available the Friday before the race in the auditorium at Simmons Hanly Conroy, 1 Court Street in Alton from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Otherwise, packets can be picked up the morning of the race starting at 7:30.

2019 Race Day Times

7:30 a.m. - Race Day Registration opens7:30 a.m. - Vendor Fair and Kids Zone open8:00 a.m. - Meso Warrior Bib Group Photo8:30 a.m. - Pre-race Ceremony begins9:00 a.m. - 5K Race/3K Fun Walk begins10:15 a.m. - Awards Ceremony begins

2019 Prizes

The overall top five men and women who complete the 5K race will receive cash prizes. The top three finishers in each 5-year age group will receive medals. The top five men and women overall will be ineligible for the age group prizes. High school and college-level athletes are ineligible to receive cash prizes due to IHSA/MHSA and NCAA eligibility requirements. Alternative prizes will be given to student athletes in lieu of cash who place in the top five of the men's or women's category.

The top five men and women overall 5K finishers will receive the following cash prizes:

1st Place - $5002nd Place - $2503rd Place - $2004th Place - $1005th Place - $50

Age Groups

The top three finishers in the below age groups will receive a medal. The age groups are as follows:

10 & under11-1415-1920-2425-2930-3435-3940-4445-4950-5455-5960-6465-6970 & up

About

The Alton race is considered the flagship event for Miles for Meso. Since the Illinois river town hosted the first Miles for Meso race in 2009, the Alton race has raised $350,000 for mesothelioma research.

“It’s our goal to continue to use the Alton race as springboard for other races around the country,” said Mike Wever, Alton Race Director & president of the Metro Tri Club, the sports club organizing the event.

Address

Simmons Hanly Conroy One Court StreetAlton, Illinois, 62002

The back of the firm is located caddy-corner from Marquette Catholic High School on Fourth Street. The race's starting line will be near the intersection of Fourth and Alton streets.

Map it!

2019 Miles for Meso Sponsors

Thank you to our 2017 Platinum sponsors: Acropolis Technology Group, Stratos Legal, Clover Leaf Bank, Jenner & Block and The Bridge Church. We are also thankful for our Gold Sponsors BDO, Alton Memorial Hospital, the Tedrick Group, Sokolove and Pohlman Court Reporting for renewing their commitment to sponsor the 9th Annual Alton Miles for Meso Race. It's thanks to the support of companies like them that Miles for Meso and Simmons Hanly Conroy is able to host such a successful event year and after year.

Sponsorship deadlines:

To get a logo on the back of the shirt: Aug. 29.

Items for race bags must be received by Monday, Sept. 17th.

To reserve vendor booth: Sept. 19th