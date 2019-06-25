Miraculous Mission-Jesus Saves the World

Messiah Lutheran Church 920 Road, Alton, Illinois 62002

Join us for music, interactive Bible stories, crafts, Bible Challenge, snacks, and games. For children who have completed kindergarten through children who have completed fifth grade. Register (465-5343) or @vbsmate.com/MessiahAltonIllinois or just come on the 24th!

Info

Messiah Lutheran Church 920 Road, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Fun for Kids, Religion & Spirituality, Vacation Bible School
618-465-3423
