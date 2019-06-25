Miraculous Mission-Jesus Saves the World
Messiah Lutheran Church 920 Road, Alton, Illinois 62002
Copyright 2019 Concordia Publishing House. Used with permission
Miraculous MissionJesus Saves the World
Join us for music, interactive Bible stories, crafts, Bible Challenge, snacks, and games. For children who have completed kindergarten through children who have completed fifth grade. Register (465-5343) or @vbsmate.com/MessiahAltonIllinois or just come on the 24th!
