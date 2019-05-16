The St. Louis Civic Orchestra is proud to present its last concert of the 2018-2019 season – the Annual Free Outdoor Pops Concert – on Thursday, May 16 at 6:30 pm at Chesterfield Amphitheater, located at 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63017-0760. The Civic is pleased to welcome special guests, Miss Jubilee.

The Civic will perform a set of orchestral jazz; Miss Jubilee will perform a set, and the groups will perform together with original orchestration by Civic board member and composer Sam Golden to the following songs – “The Man I Love” by George Gershwin, “Blue Moon” by Rodgers/Hart, “My Blue Heaven” by Walter Donaldson/George Whiting, and “Stay On the Right Side of the Road” by Al Bowlly.

Miss Jubilee has been entertaining audiences in St. Louis and beyond since 2007. Led by powerhouse vocalist Valerie Kirchhoff, Miss Jubilee plays an energetic blend of Hot Jazz, Hokum, and Low-Down Blues from the 1920s and 30s. Since its formation, Miss Jubilee’s reputation has grown to make her one of the most sought after and recognizable singers in St. Louis and the greater region.

The St. Louis Civic Orchestra (www.stlco.org) is a full orchestra bringing professional and amateur musicians together to offer the community a high-quality experience of symphonic talent and enjoyment. Most concerts take place at Logan University’s Purser Center, with their annual May Pops Concert taking place at the Chesterfield Amphitheater in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Additional information about the upcoming Annual Free Outdoor Pops Concert or the St. Louis Civic Orchestra is available online at stlco.org; or visit the Facebook and Twitter pages to learn more about upcoming concerts.