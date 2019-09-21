The Mississippi Earthtones Festival, MEF, co-organized by the Sierra Club and Alton Main Street, is a celebration of our river through art, music, and conservation. This 13th Annual event promises to attract thousands of people to Broadway, where the street will be closed to traffic between Alton Street and George Street.

Alton Main Street focuses on the art and small business components while the Sierra Club is concerned with the conservation and education components.

This year's theme is Time ~ we're on river time!

Volunteers can sign up at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4cafa72da4ff2-mississippi6.

There will be plenty of parking nearby or you can park at the Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market parking lot, located at 501 Landmarks Blvd.~ guests can simply walk across the pedestrian bridge directly to the event.