High octane, turbo, high performance,super charged MITCH RYDER & The Detroit Wheels comes to the Wildey Theatre fora night of greatest hits and more. It was Mitch and The Wheels who served as the musical bridge between the Motown soul factory and the high energy, take no prisoners rock 'n' roll. Mitch's top charting songs include such classics as Devil With A Blue Dress On & Good Golly Miss Molly, Sock It To Me-Baby, Jenny Take A Ride, Little Latin Lupe Lu and Too Many Fish In The Sea & Three Little Fishes