Model Train Show

Metro East Model Railroad Club 180 Summit Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034-1446

MEMRC will hold its 'Holiday Open Houses on Nov. 23rd, Dec 7th and Dec 21st of 2019; and on Jan 4th of 2020; at their clubhouse at 180 Summit St. (intersection of Summit & School Streets) in Glen Carbon. All times are from 10Am to 3PM. Visitors can view running trains and scale models of old Glen Carbon and other local sites, on the 18 x 27 foot HO scale model railroad layout.

Metro East Model Railroad Club 180 Summit Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034-1446 View Map
Fun for Kids, Kids & Family, Open House
618-476-9228
