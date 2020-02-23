Monthly Polka Club Dance and Meeting

× Expand St Louis Metro Polka Club Club Logo

The St Louis Metro Polka Club is having a meeting and dance February 23rd. The featured band is Larry Haller's Two Star Final The event takes place Sunday from 2:00-6:00 PM at Polish Hall 826 Greenwood St, Madison, IL 62060. There is a brief meeting beginning at 2PM and when its over, the dance may start as early as 2:30