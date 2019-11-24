Monthly Polka Club Dance and Meeting
Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, Illinois 62060
Fred and Friends is the featured entertainment. Fred Buechner as a solo artist will recreate the sounds of Trio Freddie Band from the 70's and 80's with the help of electronics. He will be joined by guest artists.There is a club meeting starting at 2PM if it ends early, the band may start earlier than 3...and typically does.
Info
