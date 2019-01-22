Monthly Skin Cancer Screening

× Expand Dr. John Felder (right) and certified family nurse practitioner Lorilee Sebesta will continue the free monthly skin screenings on the fourth Tuesday of each month, beginning July 24, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in Medical Office Building C (Cancer Care Center) of Alton Memorial Hospital.

If you’re concerned about skin cancer, particularly on your hands or face, Alton Memorial Hospital is having a free screening from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, in Medical Office Building C (the Cancer Care Center). Advance appointments are required by calling 1-800-392-0936. Participants will be examined by plastic surgeon Dr. John Felder and Lorilee Sebesta, FNP-C. They will examine suspicious areas on the face, hands or other exposed areas.