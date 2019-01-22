Monthly Skin Cancer Screening
Alton Memorial Hospital Cancer Care Center 6 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
Dr. John Felder (right) and certified family nurse practitioner Lorilee Sebesta will continue the free monthly skin screenings on the fourth Tuesday of each month, beginning July 24, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in Medical Office Building C (Cancer Care Center) of Alton Memorial Hospital.
If you’re concerned about skin cancer, particularly on your hands or face, Alton Memorial Hospital is having a free screening from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, in Medical Office Building C (the Cancer Care Center). Advance appointments are required by calling 1-800-392-0936. Participants will be examined by plastic surgeon Dr. John Felder and Lorilee Sebesta, FNP-C. They will examine suspicious areas on the face, hands or other exposed areas.