Monthly Skin Cancer Screening

Alton Memorial Hospital Cancer Care Center 6 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002

If you’re concerned about skin cancer, particularly on your hands or face, Alton Memorial Hospital is having a free screening from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, in Medical Office Building C (the Cancer Care Center). Advance appointments are required by calling 1-800-392-0936. Participants will be examined by plastic surgeon Dr. John Felder and Lorilee Sebesta, FNP-C. They will examine suspicious areas on the face, hands or other exposed areas.

Alton Memorial Hospital Cancer Care Center 6 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
