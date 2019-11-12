Moonlight Hike

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7 pm to 8:30 pm

The Nature Institute

2213 S. Levis Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-9930

Join TNI members and friends on a night hike along the woodland trails through the Mississippi Sanctuary or Olin Nature Preserve, illuminated by a full moon. Terrain is light to moderate.

Each month during the full moon, trekk into the woods for a evening stroll.

Guides choose routes based on the number of people and often do not pick the trail until the night of the hike. Typically, the evening includes a two-mile hike. The family hike is light terrain with frequent stops and the advanced hike includes more hills.

This outing is free for current TNI members and $5 for all others. Registration for this event is required. To register, for this current month, please visit our website's events calendar: http://www.thenatureinstitute.org/events