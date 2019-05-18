Moonlight Hike

Saturday, May 18, 8 pm to 9:30 pm

The Nature Institute

2213 S. Levis Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-9930

Join TNI members and friends on a night hike along the woodland trails through the Mississippi Sanctuary or Olin Nature Preserve, illuminated by a full moon. Terrain is light to moderate.Each month during the full moon, trek into the woods for an evening stroll. Guides choose routes based on the number of people and often do not pick the trail until the night of the hike. Typically, the evening includes a two-mile hike. The family hike is light terrain with frequent stops and the advanced hike includes more hills. This outing is free for current TNI members and $5 for all others. Registration for this event is required.

To register, for this current month, please visit our website's events calendar: http://www.thenatureinstitute.org/events