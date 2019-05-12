Mother’s Day Brunch Cruise on the Hakuna Matata

Sunday, May 12, 11 am to 1 pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

THE PERFECT MOTHER'S DAY GIFT!

Cruise the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers while enjoying a delicious meal catered by the award-winning Grafton Oyster Bar!

Mother's Day Brunch Menu includes house salad with choice of dressing, carved smoked ham, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, country green beans and bread pudding.

Our Tiki Bar will be featuring "Mommy's Time Out" Wine at $5/glass. Happy Mother's Day!

The Hakuna Matata is a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open air patio offering 360 degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs.

Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor.

Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.