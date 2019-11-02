In Motion Filmaking Conference

Convo St. Louis 401 Pine St., Missouri 63102

InMotion Filmmakers Conference on Saturday - Nov. 2, 2019 hosted at the Covo downtown St Louis. This all-day workshop will afford both novice and professional filmmakers the opportunity to learn emerging industry trends from 30+ industry experts, network with 200+ peers, participate in a Film Pitch Competition, and attract high-end professional work opportunities for media and film professionals in order to keep our talent working and thriving in the area.

Continuity is a non-profit expanding diversity in media production through skills-based training, mentoring, and opportunities for untapped talent. All profits from In Motion will go to Continuity's programs.

Convo St. Louis 401 Pine St., Missouri 63102
Convention, film, Networking, Workshops
