Motorcycle Swap Meet
The Loading Dock 400 Front Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Sunday, April 7, 10 am to 4 pm
The Loading Dock
401 Front St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-3494
Motorcycle swap meet featuring bikes, parts for all brands, painters, leather apparel, etc. Admission: $5 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.8 a.m. Early Bird admission is $8.
For more information, call 618-531-0432 or visit www.tblmotorcycleswapmeet.com.
Info
