Motorcycle Swap Meet

Sunday, April 7, 10 am to 4 pm

The Loading Dock

401 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3494

Motorcycle swap meet featuring bikes, parts for all brands, painters, leather apparel, etc. Admission: $5 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.8 a.m. Early Bird admission is $8.

For more information, call 618-531-0432 or visit www.tblmotorcycleswapmeet.com.