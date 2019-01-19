Mouse Races

Saturday, January 19, 7 pm to 10 pm

Collinsville VFW

1234 Vandalia St.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(618) 344-7195

Aaaand they're off! Grab your friends for a fun night cheering on your favorite mouse (and we're not talking about Mickey!). Place your bets, bid on fantastic silent auction items, buy a ticket for the Booze Barrel Raffle and maybe even win an attendance prize! Enjoy draft beer and soft drinks while watching all the action. Attendees can purchase or bring their own snacks to this adults-only event. Admission is $15 in advance, and $20 at the door.