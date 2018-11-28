Description:The Other Mozart is the true, forgotten story of Maria Anna (Nannerl) Mozart, the sister of Amadeus - a prodigy, virtuoso and composer - who performed throughout Europe with her brother, to equal acclaim, but her work and her story faded away, lost to history. The play is based on facts, stories and lines pulled directly from the Mozart family's humorous and heartbreaking letters.

The Other Mozart had a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run at HERE Arts in NYC and in London at St. James Theatre. The play has been presented in Austria by the Mozarteum Foundation at the Mozart Wohnhaus in Salzburg (inside the Mozarts' apartment), in Vienna at the Mozarthaus Vienna (inside Amadeus' Domgasse apartment); at the Pasinger Fabrik in Munich, in Estonia and Toronto and continues touring theatres and universities across the US.