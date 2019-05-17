“Mums the Word” Shines Light on Moms

× Expand Ed Reggi Ed Reggi, Founder & artistic director of Paper Slip Theater

Mother. We owe her our life – literally. She’s our No. 1 cheerleader but never hesitates to put us in our place. Her words of advice still ring in our ears decades later, whether or not we want to hear them.

Paper Slip Theatre returns to Jacoby Arts Center to celebrate our special relationship with our moms with “Mum’s the Word” at 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 17.

A cross between “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and the classic “Queen for a Day,” the cast of Paper Slip Theatre will play a series of improv comedy games throughout the evening. Many of these games are familiar to Jacoby audiences and could be seen on the hit television show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

“What better way to celebrate our mothers than by creating an entire improv show around them,” says Paper Slip Theatre artistic director Ed Reggi. The award-winning Paper Slip cast includes Reggi, Mimi Swoboda, Chris Hartman, Dustin Massie, DeAnna Massie and Darrell Barber.

Reggi will interview mothers in the audience, along with some of their family members and use their pearls of wisdom to create live improvisational scenes. The dialogue, action, story and characters are created collaboratively by the players and the audience in present time, without a script.

“The audience will watch some of those amazing mom stories come to life onstage; however, the cast will be honoring our mothers in the show. We never make fun of mom. Instead, we shine a spotlight on everything our moms do,” says Reggi. “It will be fun for the moms and the entire audience.”

Paper Slip Theatre is the region’s oldest professional improvisational theatre company, making audiences laugh since 2000. Reggi, its founder and artistic director, is an Emmy award winning commercial actor, director, screenwriter and producer. The ensemble Paper Slip Theatre is named after the classic improv game that takes audience suggestions written on tiny slips of paper, which the performers must incorporate throughout the game.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Seating is first come, first seated and a mix of tables and row seating. Doors open 30 minutes in advance. A cash bar is available. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door.

The public is invited to arrive early to view the exhibit, “ART IS . . . FOR ALL” featuring various artists in the OSF Saint Anthony's Gallery. Visit https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/education to view current and upcoming art classes for all ages.

About the Jacoby Arts Center

The mission of the Jacoby Arts Center is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs and community outreach initiatives. Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Jacoby Arts Center is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002 / 618-462-5222 / jacobyartscenter@gmail.com