Murder Mystery Dinner at Grafton Winery

Friday, Oct. 25, 6 pm to 9 pm

Grafton Winery & Brewhaus

300 W. Main St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3001

Enjoy of evening of intrigue, as well as delicious food! Sign up for Grafton Winery & Brewhaus' Murder Mystery Dinner, "A Fistfull of Hollers". Tickets tend sell quick! Tickets are $45 per person plus tax and gratuity. Wine Club members enjoy 10% off. Ticket price includes dinner and the show. Beverages not included. Advanced reservations required and no cancellations. Please call the gift shop with questions or to sign up (618)786-3001. Dinner menu coming soon!