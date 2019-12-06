Music & Movement

2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

The First Friday of the Month — 10:30 AM

December 6

January 3

February 7

2001 Delmar Ave

Fun Music Program with Interactive Songs & Movements

For Babies & Toddlers

Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext 720

Info

Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Fun for Kids
618-452-6238
