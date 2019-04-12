Legendary Mustang Sanctuary (LMS) in partnership with Best Western Premier Hotel, Alton, IL plans a totally entertaining and light-hearted MusicTrivia Blast, Friday, April 12, 2019, in the hotel ballroom. Doors open at 6PM. Well-known Big Papa ”G” & BPG Entertainment will emcee the event with music genres from the past thru the present including 60’s 70’s 80-’s 90’s and more! Event costs $15.00 each and accommodates tables of ten players. Tickets and table registration available at Best Western Premier Hotel, 3559 College Av. Alton IL 62002 or call 618-462-1220.

Website www.legendarymustangsanctuary.org offers online ticket and table registration options. Kathy, at 618-616-8875, is available for more information. Dressing in the time of a favorite music period, or representing special period characters add to the fun. Favorite comfort food and snacks may be brought in or convenient menu services available. Cash bar and special drink of the night ready to order.

Sponsor opportunities for Music Trivia Blast event offer extraordinary recognition and benefits that last long after the event is over, including internet public exposure to company Logo.

Round Sponsors at $100 each enjoy many fans and Big Papa “G” recognition through- out sponsored rounds with Logo on the big screens! Fun, prizes, live auction, entertaining music games and much more will fill the evening

Funds raised by this event supports Legendary Mustang Sanctuary’s continued wild mustang horse and burro rescue mission and expands successful public education programs with inclusive new projects for seniors and veterans.

Successful animal rescues are not possible without public support and help from generous community business leaders, donating and sponsoring programs, projects and fundraising efforts.

Legendary Mustang Sanctuary is totally funded by donations and a volunteer workforce. It receives no federal program funds or regular group allocations. No salaries are paid and we have a 100 percent adoption record for placement of our rescued mustangs and burros. We enjoy a five-star gold rating for preferred non-profit giving.

Designated a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal rescue organization, donations and gifts to Legendary Mustang Sanctuary are fully tax-deductible in accordance with IRS rules.