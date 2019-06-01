Mustangs for Mustangs Cruise-in & Flea Market

× Expand Southern Illinois Mustang Association, Everywhere an Entertainer LLC live music, Friends of the Sanctuary, ST. Louis Regional Airport, Sanctuary Volunteer Force. Southern Illinois Mustang Association supports Legendary Mustang Sanctuary mission to rescue wild Mustang horses & burros.

Mustang cars and Mustang horses on the same field to benefit the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary wild Mustang horse and burro rescue mission. The day includes a flea market, bounce house, face painting,hots & brats, live music and Sanctuary resident gentled Mustang horses and classic Mustang cars cruise -in. Event admission is free and open to the public. No alcohol beverages allowed on the site. Vendor booths are a $20 donation to the Sanctuary for a large space. Contact Kathy at 618-616-8875 for more information. Our Mustang horses love kids!