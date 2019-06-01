Mustangs for Mustangs Cruise-in & Flea Market

to Google Calendar - Mustangs for Mustangs Cruise-in & Flea Market - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mustangs for Mustangs Cruise-in & Flea Market - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mustangs for Mustangs Cruise-in & Flea Market - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Mustangs for Mustangs Cruise-in & Flea Market - 2019-06-01 09:00:00

St. Louis Regional Airport 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024

Mustang cars and Mustang horses on the same field to benefit the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary wild Mustang horse and burro rescue mission. The day includes a flea market, bounce house, face painting,hots & brats, live music and Sanctuary resident gentled Mustang horses and classic Mustang cars cruise -in. Event admission is free and open to the public. No alcohol beverages allowed on the site. Vendor booths are a $20 donation to the Sanctuary for a large space. Contact Kathy at 618-616-8875 for more information. Our Mustang horses love kids!

Info

St. Louis Regional Airport 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024 View Map
Car Show, Flea Market, Outdoor
618-616-8875
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mustangs for Mustangs Cruise-in & Flea Market - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mustangs for Mustangs Cruise-in & Flea Market - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mustangs for Mustangs Cruise-in & Flea Market - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Mustangs for Mustangs Cruise-in & Flea Market - 2019-06-01 09:00:00