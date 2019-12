× Expand smrld Nailed It! OR Failed It!

Nailed It! OR Failed It!

Thursday, February 13th — 6-7:30 PM

2001 Delmar Ave

Grades 7-12

Test your decorating skills & compete for culinary glory!

No cooking required; just decorating.

RSVP to ensure we have supplies for all!

Visit www.smrld.org or our Facebook Page for more info!