The Nathan Rauscher Quintet Performs The Music of John Schofield

× Expand Nathan Rauscher Nathan Rauscher Quintet

The Nathan Rauscher Quintet presents "Dark Blue" The Music of John Schofield on August 3. John Schofield is an American jazz-rock guitarist & composer. His music includes bebop, jazz fusion, funk, blues, soul and rock. Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door. To reserve tickets text 314-962-7000 or email ozarktheatre@aol.com. Specify date, your name & the number of people in your party. Payment not due until you arrive at the theatre. Free parking in the Ozark Theatre's private parking lots. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot.