MADISON COUNTY TO PARTICIPATE IN ITS FOURTH NATIONAL ADOPTION DAY

On Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM the Madison County Circuit Court will participate in National Adoption Day for the for the fourth consecutive year. On this day, there will be an unprecedented number of courts and communities in all 50 states coming together to finalize thousands of adoptions of children currently in foster care. There are many children in foster care who wait three or more years before being adopted. Three years is a very long time in a child’s life. Another sad statistic is that one in five children will “age out” of foster care without ever being adopted. In 2017 and 2018 Madison County’s National Adoption Day was the largest event in the State of Illinois and second largest in the Nation with 45 children being adopted each year on that day.

“Putting the pieces together to create a new family is one of the most important services the Courts can provide” Associate Judge Martin Mengarelli says about the program. Judge Mengarelli is the Presiding Judge of Madison County’s Juvenile Division and chair of this year’s National Adoption Day ceremony. “National Adoption Day is a day to celebrate with the children who have found their forever home, and to raise awareness for the 123,000 children in foster care throughout our county who are waiting to find permanent, loving families. This is our fourth year celebrating this special occasion and we are excited to see the event grow bigger each year.”

Please join us to raise awareness in our community for the sake of these children. In addition to Judge Mengarelli, Circuit Judges David Dugan and Sarah Smith and Associate Judges Maureen Schuette, Veronica Armouti, A. Ryan Jumper and Ronald Foster will be presiding over the adoptions this day.

Judge Martin Mengarelli will open the proceedings in Courtroom 327 at the Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main Street, Edwardsville at 10:00 AM. The Courthouse will open its doors at 9:00 AM.

Tom Cinque, from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, will be performing magic for the children, there will be superheroes walking the halls, face painting, balloon artist, children ID’s and refreshments.

All those interested in learning how to become foster parents are encouraged to contact The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoptions www.davethomasfoundation.org or The Restore Network www.therestorenetwork.org.